WikiLeaks ‘source is not Russian government and it is not a state party’ – Assange

January 4, 2017

Neither the Russian government nor “a state party” was the source of hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee (DNC), WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stated in an exclusive interview with Fox News.

