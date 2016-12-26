Home » News » What is causing the mysterious ‘worldwide hum’?

News Desk December 26, 2016 News Leave a comment 3 Views

We live in a very noisy world. Traffic, industry, building construction, city streets – all add up to an overwhelming din that’s far louder than people experienced in earlier times.

But what if there were other noises that not everyone can hear?

Al Jazeera meets Glen MacPherson, a Canadian science teacher who is trying to find global evidence that there’s something out there called the “worldwide hum”.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Lak reports from Canada’s Pacific Coast.

