Washington Post latest blunder proves fake news is fine… if it involves Russia

‘Fake news’ is making a comeback to the headlines, and hashtags – after the Washington Post retracts its big story on Russian hackers penetrating the US power grid. Apparently, they didn’t. The paper has now added an editorial correction, but for some it was too little, too late. Many are already accusing the outlet of spreading fake news supposedly used to influence various aspects of the political process.

