Vinyl "a nostalgic thing" says DJ Edward Adoo

January 3, 2017

“It’s not just a younger person’s thing, it’s a nostalgic thing” says DJ Edward Adoo about vinyl after sales in 2016 hit a 25-year high. He was talking to Sky’s Niall Paterson.

