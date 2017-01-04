Home » News » Video: Afghan refugee Haris begins new life in London

Video: Afghan refugee Haris begins new life in London

News Desk January 4, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

In 2016, the British government took in some 750 vulnerable underage migrants, known as unaccompanied minors – four times less than originally pledged. These youngsters now face the challenge of integrating into UK society while dealing with traumatic memories of their journey, as well as cultural differences and bureaucracy. Our reporters Julien Sauvaget and Jessica Sestili travelled to London to meet one of them: 17-year-old Afghan refugee Haris, who is living with his uncle’s family.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Aline Schmidt.

