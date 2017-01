Since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was sworn in six months ago, more than 6,000 people have been killed in his war on drugs.

Most of the victims come from impoverished communities.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Manila.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/