Venezuelans head to Colombia for basic goods

After a week-long border closure last month, thousands of Venezuelans have resumed their daily journeys into neighbouring Colombia to buy basic goods. The economic crisis in the country, combined with the government’s decision to scrap the 100-bolivar note, has made it increasingly difficult to buy items including food. Also today, some positive data on China’s manufacturing sector.

