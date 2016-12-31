US: Senator John McCain calls for more Russia sanctions

US Republican Senator John McCain has called for more sanctions against Russia, decrying Moscow’s alleged cyber-hack as an “act of war”.

The comments follow President Barack Obama’s expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and the closure of two properties, which it says were being used by Russian intelligence agencies.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.

