Home » News » US: New airline fees for carry-on luggage

US: New airline fees for carry-on luggage

News Desk December 29, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

US airline passengers will soon see the end of of something they have long taken for granted: free storage in the overhead bins.
New legislation will allow major carriers to offer a cheaper fare for travellers who limit their carry-on luggage to what they can fit under their seats.
The move comes as airlines around the world look to falling profits in 2017.

Al Jazeera’s Tom Ackerman reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Possible cure for peanut allergy tested

It’s estimated that as many as 65 million people worldwide have a peanut allergy. For …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd