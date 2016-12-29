US: New airline fees for carry-on luggage

US airline passengers will soon see the end of of something they have long taken for granted: free storage in the overhead bins.

New legislation will allow major carriers to offer a cheaper fare for travellers who limit their carry-on luggage to what they can fit under their seats.

The move comes as airlines around the world look to falling profits in 2017.

Al Jazeera’s Tom Ackerman reports from Washington, DC.

