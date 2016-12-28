Home » News » US law to arm Syrian rebels a hostile decision, directly threatens Russians in Syria – FM spox

US law to arm Syrian rebels a hostile decision, directly threatens Russians in Syria – FM spox

December 28, 2016

The latest National Defense Authorization Act signed into law by President Barack Obama is a “threat” to Russians in Syria, Moscow says, as the bill “openly stipulates the possibility” of delivering more weapons which might “soon” end in the hands of terrorists.
Washington’s decision to supply weapons, including portable air defense missile systems, to militants in Syria “directly threatens the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, other Russian military personnel and the Russian Embassy in Syria, which has been shelled more than once,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Tuesday.
