US: John Kerry delivers parting shot to Israel over settlements

The US Secretary of State has warned Israel that building settlements on occupied Palestinian land threatens the country’s future as a democracy.

John Kerry’s stern parting shot was delivered in a speech less than a month before Donald Trump becomes president.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the speech as “skewed against Israel”.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.

