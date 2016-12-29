Home » News » US: John Kerry delivers parting shot to Israel over settlements

US: John Kerry delivers parting shot to Israel over settlements

News Desk December 29, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

The US Secretary of State has warned Israel that building settlements on occupied Palestinian land threatens the country’s future as a democracy.
John Kerry’s stern parting shot was delivered in a speech less than a month before Donald Trump becomes president.
The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the speech as “skewed against Israel”.
Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Latino family fears separation under Trump

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd