Home » News » US: Battle for minimum wage hike to intensify in 2017

US: Battle for minimum wage hike to intensify in 2017

News Desk December 31, 2016 News Leave a comment 3 Views

The fight for a higher minimum wage in the US is set to intensify in 2017.
A new rule is due ordering chief executives to reveal how much they are paid compared to their employees.
But the ruling might not last long. Donald Trump, the incoming president, is threatening to repeal it.
Al Jazeera’s Diane Eastabrook reports from New York.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Sudan: Opposition decries ‘ineffective’ constitutional amendments

Sudan has amended its constitution to try and defuse rising political tensions. But some major …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd