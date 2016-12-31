US: Battle for minimum wage hike to intensify in 2017

The fight for a higher minimum wage in the US is set to intensify in 2017.

A new rule is due ordering chief executives to reveal how much they are paid compared to their employees.

But the ruling might not last long. Donald Trump, the incoming president, is threatening to repeal it.

Al Jazeera’s Diane Eastabrook reports from New York.

