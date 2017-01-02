Home » News » Uncertain future for displaced Syrians from Aleppo

Uncertain future for displaced Syrians from Aleppo

News Desk January 2, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Syrians start 2017 with hopes a ceasefire that recently came into effect will hold, and nearly six years of war will come to an end.

But for the thousands of people recently forced out of the northern city of Aleppo, each day is a struggle against the cold, hunger, and uncertainty over their future.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports from the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near Syria’s border.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Re-inventing the greeting card

Linda Ciampa takes a look at how one new company is cutting their way into …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd