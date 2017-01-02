Uncertain future for displaced Syrians from Aleppo

Syrians start 2017 with hopes a ceasefire that recently came into effect will hold, and nearly six years of war will come to an end.

But for the thousands of people recently forced out of the northern city of Aleppo, each day is a struggle against the cold, hunger, and uncertainty over their future.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports from the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near Syria’s border.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/