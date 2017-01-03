Home » News » UK’s ambassador to the EU Sir Ivan Rogers resigns – BBC News

The UK’s ambassador to the EU, Sir Ivan Rogers, has resigned.
Sir Ivan, appointed to the job by David Cameron in 2013, had been expected to play a key role in Brexit talks expected to start within months. The government said Sir Ivan had quit early so a successor could be in place before negotiations start. Last month the BBC revealed he had privately told ministers a UK-EU trade deal might take 10 years to finalise, sparking criticism from some MPs.

