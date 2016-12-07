There are five race meetings spread across the day on Wednesday 7th December, in Britain and Ireland.

Eight races over Lingfield’s all weather flat course will begin at 12.05, with the day finishing with the 9.00pm event across the Irish Sea at Dundalk, where a card of eight all weather races will begin at 5.30pm.

There is another all-weather afternoon-evening meeting at Kempton Park, which begins at 3.45pm, also for a card of eight races.

National Hunt meetings take place in the afternoon at Hexham and Leicester.

But it will be the last race of the day which sees Fortuno‘s Nap of the Day running: the 9.00 at Dundalk, where the selection is Heavy Weight at an early price of 9/4. This Bolger / Manning horse has won thrice at Dundalk, including over today’s 1m 2f 150y trip, and had 10 months off the track before returning in reasonable fashion at Naas last month over 7f, a trip which will surely have sharpened the horse up. Fitter for that, today looks like a nice opportunity for win number four at Dundalk, in what is a race without significant depth.

Next Best for Wednesday goes in the 2.15 at Hexham and will offer more value to the each-way punter. Tikkandemickey has won four times from eleven starts at Hexham so can be regarded as something of a course specialist. Add to that the fact this horse is consistent, and rarely far from the frame, and you have the makings of a good each-way opportunity. A five pound claim from Daragh Bourke helps to cancel out weight, and today’s longer trip may suit against fancied opposition with fewer recent runs on the board.

Off the rest, Saluti is a fancied, if a little short-priced, selection in the 3.45 at Kempton.

All six tips for Wednesday’s racing are provided below.

UK & Irish Horse Racing Tips: Wednesday 7 December 2016