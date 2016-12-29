There are five race meetings due to take place on the afternoon of Thursday 29th December 2016 across Britain and Ireland.

Two Irish National Hunt meetings, in Leopardstown and Limerick, will take place, while the same number of meetings over obstacles are scheduled in the UK, at Kelso and Doncaster. Flat racing for Thursday comes from Southwell, where eight races will kick off over the all weather track at 11.45am.

Fortunohas returned from his Christmas break to provide a selection of tips for Thursday’s meetings, which are detailed below.

Nap of the Day for Thursday goes for Gordon Elliot in the 3.05 at Leopardstown, where Brian Cooper rides Bilko. This horse has shaped nicely in his first four races – making the frame on every start – and another similar performance now handicapping for the first time should see a good return at an early price of 9/2.

Next Best for Thursday is a Micky Hammond trained horse very much on the upgrade: Late Date which runs in the 3.20 at Kelso under the talented 7lb claim of amateur Joe Wright. A 9lb rise for a good second on this course last time out is somewhat negated by that claim, and this race looks to be easier than that: every horse in this race has been exposed to us before, and would need to improve to beat the selection in this. An early price of 7/4 has gone and this horse is now 11/8 generally, which still looks like value.

Those looking for value at longer prices may wish to gamble that Chase End Charlie has put a little dip in form behind him – a price of 9/1 in a nine runner race at Doncaster (2.40). An each way contender to make the frame returned to hurdles at a course and distance which saw January success for this horse.

UK & Irish Horse Racing Tips: Thursday 29 December 2016