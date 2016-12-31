The last day’s British and Irish horse racing for 2016 sees jumps racing at Newbury, Warwick and Uttoxeter in the UK and Punchestown in Ireland. There will also be an afternoon of all weather flat racing at Lingfield.

Fortuno has been through the five cards to select seven tips for the New Years Eve racing on offer, after managing only one long-priced third from three tips in yesterday’s reduced offering.

Nap of the Day for Saturday is the Ralph Smith trained Innstigator which is 9/1 to take the 12.55 at Lingfield. This horse was making up ground at the end having been slowly away over 6f at Kempton at a long price last time out (finishing 6th). This race looks a little easier, and an extra furlong today will also be of benefit. With Hector Crouch taking 3lbs off, 9/1 looks like a nice price for an each way gamble. A modicum of expected improvement, and a preference for today’s distance makes for a solid chance.

Next Best for Saturday is Fearless Tunes which runs in the 12.05 at Uttoxeter. This horse came back from a long time off course to finish seventh herelast time out. Today, stripping fitter for that run, this lightly raced Jennie Candlish gelding will again be ridden by the capable Sean Quinlan, and an early price of 5/1 seems like a good each-way opportunity. There’s not much depth in this race, so should be good enough if fit and firing on all cylinders.

Further tips for today’s racing are detailed below, with early indicative prices.

UK & Irish Horse Racing Tips: Saturday 31 December 2016