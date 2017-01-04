All weather flat racing is the main order of the day in Britain on Wednesday 4th January 2017, as three of the day’s four meetings are on the level.

In the afternoon, the jumps meeting will be at Hereford, while flat AW racing is at Southwell and Lingfield, before an evening of all weather racing kicks off at Wolverhampton at 4.15.

Fortuno has been through the cards to select seven tips for the day, after Tuesday’s selections produced one winner and two places from four selections.

Nap of the Day for Wednesday is Hermeneutics which runs in the 1.10 at Lingfield for trainer Ed Walker, under George Baker. This nicely bred gelding cost a good amount (270,000 gns) before a so-so debut at Wolverhampton in November. Bred to like today’s trip, improvement from that run and a little of the expected talent equals good value at a price of 9/1. A nice each-way opportunity and could prove to be a good horse yet.

Next Best for Tuesday runs in the 6.45 at Wolverhampton and is another horse which is probably better than recent performances: Firgrove Bridge who has moved to the Kevin Frost yard and will be ridden by Ryan Powell tonight. This horse has tumbled down the weights this year, but if recapturing the form of 2015, should easily make the frame over today’s distance. An each-way gamble at 14/1 is reasonable value.

UK Horse Racing Tips: Wednesday 4 January 2017