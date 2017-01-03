Three race meetings are due to take place on the afternoon of Tuesday 3rd January 2017 in the United Kingdom.

There is to be National Hunt racing at Musselburgh and Bangor-on-Dee, while a card of all weather flat racing takes place at Newcastle.

Fresh from tipping two winners at over 5/1 yesterday, Fortuno has been through today’s card to arrive at four selections for Tuesday’s racing.

Nap of the Day for Tuesday is Alkashaaf which runs for trainer Archie Watson in the 4.10 at Newcastle under David Probert. This just-turned 3 year old gelding has a nice profile, and improved for each start to lift a 6f maiden at Chelmsford City last time out, despite being a litle slowly away. On this first Handicap spin, the weights could be better for the horse, but a small amount of improvement is to be expected, and today’s just over 7f distance is more likely to be in his favour. 7/2 looks to be a good price in this six runner event, especially considering the main challengers are carrying significant weights.

Next Best for Tuesday is David Pipe’s Celebre D’allen which runs in the 3.50 at Bangor under David Noonan’s 3lb claim. This horse went off joint favourite in his only Irish Point start, but fell, proving very little. Connections purchased him for £100,000 after that run, though, and there are no obstacles in today’s National Hunt Flat Race to contend with on racecourse debut. Pipe knows how to get a horse fit and ready too, and a little early market support is also a positive. A price of 2/1 looks like value, providing there are no surprise packages in the other eight horses – all but one of which have yet to run on a racecourse or between the flags.

All Tuesday’s selections are detailed below.

UK Horse Racing Tips: Tuesday 3 January 2017