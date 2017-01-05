Thursday 5th January will see only all weather racing in the UK, as Lingfield’s scheduled National Hunt meeting did not survive an 8am inspection, and has been abandoned. This leaves all weather flat racing at Southwell, Wolverhampton and Chelmsford City.

There is also racing at Meydan in the UAE.

Fortuno had a below par day on Wednesday, but has again tried to find some value tips in today’s card, arriving at seven selections for Thursday’s UK racing.

Nap of the Day is Magic Journey which runs in the 3.40 at Southwell for John Quinn under Jason Hart. This gelding stepped up on turf efforts last time out over Wolverhampton’s all weather surface over today’s distance, to finish third in November. Today’s fibresand surface is an unknown, but a continuation of that improving profile should see him go very close today, in what is a race without depth. An early price of 3/1 makes for a good win opportunity.

Next Best is much more value for the each way followers: Kingsley Klarion runs for Mark Johnston in the 8.15 at Chelmsford City under Joe Fanning. Fanning is an excellent judge of pace and this horse has been campaigned extensively, running mainly creditably, all season. This is a drop in class, and looks like a good opportunity to at least make the frame, at an eye-catching price of 22/1. These connections should always be respected, and this colt is 4 from 11 on the all weather (4 times finishing 2nd).

UK Horse Racing Tips: Thursday 5 January 2017