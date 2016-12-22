There are three race meetings scheduled to take place on the afternoon of Thursday 22nd December 2016, with a jumps meeting at Bangor-on-Dee, and two flat all weather meetings, at Chelmsford City and Wolverhampton – both of which have floodlights to assist with the short daylight at this time of year.

Fresh from napping Goal to win at 7/1 yesterday, Fortuno has once again cast his expert eye over today’s cards, to select six horses to watch with interest on Thursday.

Nap of the Day today is an untested but nonetheless interesting runner in the 3.40 National Hunt Flat Race at Bangor, where Tony Carson sends Mary My Secret for her racecourse debut under Jack Quinlan. This mare is sister to some smart types, including Clondaw Court and Pro Pell, and looks on breeding to be a decent sort. Market support from 33/1 in to a morning price of 14/1 make for a nice each-way prospect.

Next Best for Thursday is running in the 3.00 at Wolverhampton where trainer Robert Cowell sends Cee Jay back into Maiden company looking for that elusive first victory. A good 3 lb claimer in Eoin Walsh added to a perceived lack of depth in this race make an early 6/1 an excellent each way opportunity. A first win at the 13th attempt for this horse would not be altogether surprising.

A further five selections for today’s racing are detailed below, with early (indicative) prices given for each – it appears there is value out there today.

UK Horse Racing Tips: Thursday 22 December 2016