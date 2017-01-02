Bank Holiday Monday, the first of 2017, sees three scheduled race meetings in the UK, with jumps at Ayr and Plumpton, and an afternoon of all weather flat racing on Southwell’s fibresand.

Fortuno has selected seven tips for Monday’s action.

Nap of the Day is the first of the day’s selections, the former Aiden O’Brian trained Treaty of Rome which goes in the 12.40 at Southwell. New trainer Derek Shaw has got one run into this nicely bred gelding, at Newcastle, last month, and a price of 5/1 seems generous this time considering a small amount of improvement on that fading fourth over 7f, with today’s trip a furlong shorter, should see a return on investment for each-way backers.

Next Best for Monday goes in the 3.30 at Ayr, where Templenaboe makes a racecourse debut for Lucinda Russell under Grant Cockburn’s 3lb claim. This horse picked up an Irish Point with one or two useful horses behind, and was an attractive price at 7/1 overnight. All of that has gone, and 9/2 is more generally available now. Still, a good opportunity to make a winning start in this bumper.

The rest of today’s selections are detailed below.

UK Horse Racing Tips: Monday 2 January 2017