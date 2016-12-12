There are two National Hunt meetings, at Plumpton and Ffos Las, and a card of all weather flat racing at Wolverhampton on the afternoon of Monday December 12th 2016.

The Global Herald tipster, Fortuno, has been through the three cards to select a handful of tips for the afternoon’s British racing, presented below.

Nap of the Day for Monday is Attest which runs for the powerful Warren Greatrex yard in the opening 12.45 hurdle event at Ffos Las under Gavin Sheehan. This three year old achieved a reasonable rating in the mid-70s on the first couple of outings for Amanda Perrett, before being sold after a somewhat disappointing third run over Kempton’s all weather. Now hurdling, apparent talent in a race devoid of much of that is added to by significant market support, which sees an early morning price of 7/4. Should go very close.

The Next Best for Monday is the aptly named Calculated Risk which goes in the 2.20 Handicap Hurdle event at Ffos Las for trainer Debra Hamer. This horse is 9/1, having been as high as 33/1 overnight, and has won twice over this course, at similar distances. The risk is that he flopped completely last time out here, though this is more his grade and, forgiven that performance, a return to old form under the impressive Sean Bowen may well see a good return for each-way backers.

Of the rest, New Agenda who goes in the 2.10 at Wolverhampton, is well supported having run creditably over both codes without getting his nose in front. An early morning price of 9/4 remains attractive at a longer distance likely to suit.

UK Horse Racing Tips: Monday 12 December 2016