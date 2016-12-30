Only two meetings have survived the weather to take place on Friday 30th December 2016.

Haydock abandoned its scheduled meeting owing to frozen ground, but the other National Hunt meeting for the day, at Taunton, survived an inspection and goes ahead. Friday’s other meeting is over Newcastle’s All Weather.

Only three tips for today’s racing, therefore, survive.

Nap of the Day for Friday is given as King Robert which runs in the 1.20 at Newcastle for trainer Bryan Smart under Connor Beasley. This horse showed promise as a 2 year old, finishing near enough in a Group 2 and a Listed event to suggest plenty of talent, but after a moderate reappearance at Newmarket in April, missed the rest of the turf season this year, suggesting all has not been 100%. Both runs on the AW showed promise, and would have made the frame last time out at Wolverhampton, but for a hampered passage. An early price of 11/4 looks like good value, as a little bit of improvement and if that talent of old shines through, has enough ability to lift this race.

Next Best for Friday is another talented horse who’s had a little trouble: Followmybuttons, which runs in the 2.30 at Taunton for David Arbuthnot under Tom Cannon. This horse got pneumonia after debut, then put in two moderate performances before being fitted with a tongue tie, which did the trick and led to a 10 length victory in May. Unfortunately, that promise was for nought on reappearance at Ascot, when the horse broke a blood vessel. Its difficult to know what to expect, but anything like that winning performance on penultimate start and odds of 8/1 look very generous. A solid each-way play.

UK Horse Racing Tips: Friday 30 December 2016

1.00 Taunton – Camron de Chaillac – 12/1

1.20 Newcastle – King Robert – 11/4

2.30 Taunton – Followmybuttons – 8/1

All prices correct at time of publishing, for guidance, but subject to change.