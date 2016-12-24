UK: Homelessness hits a new high

Homelessness in the UK has reached its highest level in a decade, a leading British charity says.
Around 120,000 children in the UK will spend Christmas in temporary accommodation.
Al Jazeera’s Barnaby Phillips reports from London.
Homelessness in the UK has reached its highest level in a decade, a leading British charity says.
Around 120,000 children in the UK will spend Christmas in temporary accommodation.
Al Jazeera’s Barnaby Phillips reports from London.
Film makers and cinemas have used technology to change the way we experience the moving …