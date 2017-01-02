Home » News » Turks mourn victims of nightclub attack with suspect still at large

Turks mourn victims of nightclub attack with suspect still at large

News Desk January 2, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

As Turkey mourns the victims of the New Year’s Day shooting, a manhunt is underway to find the attacker on one of Istanbul’s best known nightspots. Rough cut (no reporter narration).

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe
More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Reuters
https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters
https://twitter.com/Reuters

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Iraq: Army forces say 60% of Eastern Mosul has been captured to Islamic state group fighters

Subscribe to France 24 now : http://f24.my/youtubeEN FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd