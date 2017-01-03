Police launch raids in Turkey in search of the gunman who attacked a nightclub in Istanbul.
Subscribe to France 24 now :
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Turkey: Police have Istanbul nightclub attack gunman’s fingerprints
Visit our website :
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel :
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook :
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/France24_en