Turkey on high alert after Istanbul nightclub shooting

Some 17,000 police officers have been deployed in the Turkish capital of Istanbul, as the search continues for the gunman who killed at least 39 people celebrating the new year at the Reina nightclub.

No group has claimed responsibility yet.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is vowing to “fight to the end against terrorism”.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from Istanbul.

