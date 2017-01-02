Home » News » Turkey on high alert after Istanbul nightclub shooting

Turkey on high alert after Istanbul nightclub shooting

News Desk January 2, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Some 17,000 police officers have been deployed in the Turkish capital of Istanbul, as the search continues for the gunman who killed at least 39 people celebrating the new year at the Reina nightclub.

No group has claimed responsibility yet.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is vowing to “fight to the end against terrorism”.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from Istanbul.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Manhunt on in Istanbul after nightclub attack

Some 17,000 police officers have been deployed in the Turkish capital of Istanbul, as the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd