Home » News » Turkey in 2016: A dramatic year – BBC News

Turkey in 2016: A dramatic year – BBC News

News Desk December 28, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

2016 has been a dramatic year for Turkey. On the edge of Europe and the Middle East, on the border with Syria, over the past few months the country has suffered multiple terror attacks, an attempted coup, armed conflict in Kurdish areas, political instability, and just last week, the assassination of the Russian Ambassador. Our Turkey correspondent Mark Lowen has covered all of this. Here’s his review of the year.

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP
Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP
Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

RAW: Dozens injured after train derailment in Insia

At least 43 people were injured after the Sealdah-Ajmer express train derailed near Rura in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd