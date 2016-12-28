Turkey in 2016: A dramatic year – BBC News

2016 has been a dramatic year for Turkey. On the edge of Europe and the Middle East, on the border with Syria, over the past few months the country has suffered multiple terror attacks, an attempted coup, armed conflict in Kurdish areas, political instability, and just last week, the assassination of the Russian Ambassador. Our Turkey correspondent Mark Lowen has covered all of this. Here’s his review of the year.

