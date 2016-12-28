Top 10 Free Kicks of 2016/17 So Far … – Lewandowski, Rodriguez, Risse & Co.

This Bundesliga season has already provided fans will plenty of wonder goals, with many of them strokes of genius from set pieces. Sit back and enjoy as we show you the 10 best free kicks from the 16 matchdays so far!

► Subscribe now: http://bndsl.ga/sub

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: http://bndsl.ga/watchBL

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to clips from Germany’s football league that you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at http://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!