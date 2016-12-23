Home » News » They see me rollin’: Drugged fueled driver leads police on chase in Russian airport

They see me rollin’: Drugged fueled driver leads police on chase in Russian airport

News Desk December 23, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

An intoxicated driver crashed through the doors of an airport terminal building during a desperate attempt to shake off police following a high-speed chase in Kazan. The 40-year-old man was eventually apprehended and sentenced to 15 days in jail. Read More: https://on.rt.com/7yiy

