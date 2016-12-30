Just before the UN Security Council voted on the issue of Israeli settlements, building permits were granted in the largely Palestinian Batan al-Halwa neighbourhood, in occupied East Jerusalem.

Some say that was a move by Israeli officials to send a message to the international community; in the end the council voted to condemn settlement expansion.

“The settlers and the guards harass us and our children, putting us under constant pressure, terrorising us with their guns and offering us large sums of money to persuade us to leave this place,” said Zuheir Rajabib, who is locked in a legal dispute over the house he and his family have lived in since the sixties.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons reports from Jerusalem.

