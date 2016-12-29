The car of tomorrow: Ready for a driverless ride? (part 1)

Subscribe to France 24 now :

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

While the rail industry powered the industrial revolution of the 19th century, and the auto assembly line the 20th century consumer society, we may remember 2016 as the year we crossed a new frontier in transport: Driverless cars. In September, Uber launched its semi-driverless cars, in which there’s still a safety driver should the situation call for it. But for how long? With Volkswagen announcing its aim of leading the electromobility industry, what does the future hold for the diesel engine?

Click here for PART TWO.

Produced by Charles WENTE, François WIBAUX and Van MEGUERDITCHIAN.

Visit our website :

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel :

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook :

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter :

https://twitter.com/France24_en