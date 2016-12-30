Thailand: Lese majeste law in focus as new year approaches

Thailand has a new king and there is a possibility the country will hold its first election since the 2014 coup.

King Poomee-pon Adoonya-day died in October after 70 years on the throne. His only son Vajiralongkorn took over.

While many are hopeful strict laws punishing those that criticise the monarch will be relaxed, others are not too optimistic,

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Bangkok

