Terrorist suspect with ‘links to Osama Bin Laden’ wins 21-year legal battle to stay in Britain

A wheelchair-bound Algerian terrorist suspect with alleged links to Osama Bin Laden has won a 21-year legal battle to stay in the UK. The judge ruled that the threat of deportation had been bad for his mental health.

