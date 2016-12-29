Tensions running high between Russia and EU

Russia’s role in Syria soured relations between the European Union and Moscow throughout 2016.

Germany hasn’t ruled out UN sanctions against the Kremlin.

The EU has recently agreed to boost defence spending, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged his country to be ready to counter any threats.

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from Brussels.

