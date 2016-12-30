Home » News » Tech to boost 2017 IPO market

Tech to boost 2017 IPO market

News Desk December 30, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

In addition to Snap’s public offereing, a dozen expected IPOs of relatively obscure software firms could help thaw the long-frozen market. Jane Lee reports.

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe
More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Reuters
https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters
https://twitter.com/Reuters

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Woman finds baby in a box near trash bin

A woman discovered a baby boy left in a box on the streets of Brazil …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd