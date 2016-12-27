Home » News » Teaching music to kids in Bangkok’s slums

Teaching music to kids in Bangkok’s slums

News Desk December 27, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

A woman in Thailand is trying to make a difference in one of the biggest slums in the capital, Bangkok.
The slums of Khlong Toey house 100,000 people. The area has high rates of youth pregnancy, drug addiction, and alcohol abuse.
Gigi Nemrod runs a music programme to help children deal with their anger, giving them a safe place to stay and a sense of family.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Japan’s Abe pays respects at Hawaii memorials a day before Pearl Harbor trip

apanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stops at several memorials in Hawaii, one day before he …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd