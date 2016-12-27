Teaching music to kids in Bangkok’s slums

A woman in Thailand is trying to make a difference in one of the biggest slums in the capital, Bangkok.

The slums of Khlong Toey house 100,000 people. The area has high rates of youth pregnancy, drug addiction, and alcohol abuse.

Gigi Nemrod runs a music programme to help children deal with their anger, giving them a safe place to stay and a sense of family.

