Home » News » Taliban claims attack on house of Afghan MP

Taliban claims attack on house of Afghan MP

News Desk December 22, 2016 News Leave a comment 3 Views

The Taliban claim responsibility for a suicide attack on the house of an Afghan member of parliament that officials say killed at least five people and wounded others. Samantha Vadas reports.

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe
More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Reuters
https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters
https://twitter.com/Reuters

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Russian ‘drone tanks’ take part in military drills in Moscow region

Two Russian unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) equipped with large caliber machine gun and anti-tank grenade …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd