Takata could settle next month – source

Japan’s Takata, maker of defective air bags that have been linked to 11 deaths in the U.S., could settle criminal charges with the U.S. Department of Justice before the Obama administration leaves office next month, a source told Reuters. Bobbi Rebell reports.

