Syrian refugee family continues pigeon keeping tradition in Turkey

The Halabi family lives in the Nizib refugee camp near the Turkish-Syrian border.
They left their home in Aleppo province after their relatives were killed.
At the camp, Mohammed Halabi built a pen to pass the tradition of pigeon keeping to his children.
Al Jazeera’s Imtiaz Tyab reports from the Turkish-Syrian border.
