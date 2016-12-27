Home » News » Syrian refugee family continues pigeon keeping tradition in Turkey

Syrian refugee family continues pigeon keeping tradition in Turkey

News Desk December 27, 2016

The Halabi family lives in the Nizib refugee camp near the Turkish-Syrian border.
They left their home in Aleppo province after their relatives were killed.
At the camp, Mohammed Halabi built a pen to pass the tradition of pigeon keeping to his children.

Al Jazeera’s Imtiaz Tyab reports from the Turkish-Syrian border.

