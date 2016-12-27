Syrian refugee family continues pigeon keeping tradition in Turkey

The Halabi family lives in the Nizib refugee camp near the Turkish-Syrian border.

They left their home in Aleppo province after their relatives were killed.

At the camp, Mohammed Halabi built a pen to pass the tradition of pigeon keeping to his children.

Al Jazeera’s Imtiaz Tyab reports from the Turkish-Syrian border.

