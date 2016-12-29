Home » News » Syrian rebels ‘not told’ about Turkey-Russia brokered ceasefire

News Desk December 29, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Turkey and Russia have reportedly agreed on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria.
But the Syrian National Coalition, which represents opposition groups, says it has not yet received information regarding the ceasefire.
Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports from Gaziantep on the Turkish-Syrian border.

