Syrian Arab Army continues advancing in western Damascus

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops continued their offensive in the Wadi Barada area of Damascus, targeting checkpoints under control of militants of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front).
The offensive was launched after the anti-government militants refused to leave the area disarmed. SAA has reportedly made advances in the area, resulting in the capture of two strategic points in the district.

