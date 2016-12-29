Home » News » Syria ceasefire agreed, backed by Russia and Turkey- BBC News

Syria ceasefire agreed, backed by Russia and Turkey- BBC News

President Putin says the government in Damascus and what he called its “armed opposition” have agreed on a ceasefire across Syria that will begin from midnight. Mr Putin also said the warring parties had declared their readiness to start peace talks. But he described the agreements reached as “fragile”.

