Sydney’s Olympic Legacy Through the Eyes of Aaron Royle and Loudy Wiggins | Flame Catchers

Sixteen years on, we discover Aaron Royle’s Olympic moment that inspired his own journey, and trace the birth of Australia’s diving stars.

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com