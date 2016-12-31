‘Spy Nests’: Russian diplomats asked to vacate holiday homes in US

Russian diplomats in America were asked to vacate two holiday homes – according to President Obama they were being used for intelligence-related purposes, and were dubbed as ‘Spy Nests’ by some media outlets. The retreats are located in Long Island in New York, and the other in the state of Maryland.

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.