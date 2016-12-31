Home » News » ‘Spy Nests’: Russian diplomats asked to vacate holiday homes in US

‘Spy Nests’: Russian diplomats asked to vacate holiday homes in US

December 31, 2016

Russian diplomats in America were asked to vacate two holiday homes – according to President Obama they were being used for intelligence-related purposes, and were dubbed as ‘Spy Nests’ by some media outlets. The retreats are located in Long Island in New York, and the other in the state of Maryland.

