Home » News » South Sudan: Alarming rise in hate speech

South Sudan: Alarming rise in hate speech

News Desk January 1, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Online hate speech and incitement is on the rise in South Sudan – running parallel with an increase in tension from the country’s civil war.

Social media users are increasingly facing threats after posting online.

It’s part of a bigger problem with the United Nations warning it could lead to mass atrocities.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Juba

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Trump’s economic mantra: “Thanks Donald!”

President-elect Trump has taken credit for some of the recent U.S. economic gains, but does …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd