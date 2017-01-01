South Sudan: Alarming rise in hate speech

Online hate speech and incitement is on the rise in South Sudan – running parallel with an increase in tension from the country’s civil war.

Social media users are increasingly facing threats after posting online.

It’s part of a bigger problem with the United Nations warning it could lead to mass atrocities.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Juba

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/