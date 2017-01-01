South Sudan: Alarming rise in hate speech

Online hate speech and incitement is on the rise in South Sudan – running parallel with an increase in tension from the country’s civil war.
Social media users are increasingly facing threats after posting online.
It’s part of a bigger problem with the United Nations warning it could lead to mass atrocities.
Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Juba
