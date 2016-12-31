Home » News » South Koreans protest President on New Year’s Eve

South Koreans protest President on New Year’s Eve

News Desk December 31, 2016

South Korean protesters hold a massive rally for the tenth week in a row on New Year’s Eve to demand President Park Geun-hye’s immediate resignation. Rough cut (no reporter narration).

