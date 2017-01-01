Home » News » South Korean protesters greet New Year with tolling bells

South Korean protesters greet New Year with tolling bells

Protesters in South Korea welcome the New Year with a tolling bell in downtown Seoul to demand President Park Geun-hye’s resignation. Diane Hodges reports.

