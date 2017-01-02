Home » News » South Korea scandal: Daughter of Choi Soon-sil arrested – BBC News

The daughter of the woman at the centre of a presidential scandal in South Korea has been arrested in Denmark, say South Korean police. Chung Yoo-ra, 20, is accused of staying in the country illegally, they said. Her mother Choi Soon-sil i is accused of using her friendship with President Park Geun-hye for personal gain, including getting Ms Chung into a top Korean university.

